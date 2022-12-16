 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State police investigation snares two Erie County men on child porn charges

A Cheektowaga man and a Town of Tonawanda man were arrested and charged Thursday in connection with possessing child pornography.

Francis P. Campbell, 19, was arraigned in Town of Tonawanda Court and released on his own recognizance, after troopers alleged that he possessed and disseminated child pornography.

Arraigned in Cheektowaga Town Court and released on his own recognizance was Ryan P. Smith, 27.

Campbell and Smith were charged with promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child, both of which are felonies, state police said.

The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Clarence investigated, with assistance from the Troop A Computer Crimes Unit, as part of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which seeks to identify those online who are attempting to lure children to meet with them for sex or who are disseminating child sexual abuse material.

Campbell and Smith are scheduled to return to court in 2023.

