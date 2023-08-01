Three suspects accused of attempting to transport weapons and drugs to Buffalo were intercepted July 20 in Sullivan County, according to state police.

Troopers said they stopped the vehicle in which the suspects were traveling in the Town of Rockland for numerous alleged traffic violations. The driver, who troopers said initially lied about his name and age, was identified as 32-year-old Tyquan A. Robinson of New York City. The two passengers in the vehicle were identified as Christopher R. Tapscott, 34, and Tandra C. Smoots, 29, both of Decatur, Ala.

A K-9 German Shepherd named Wink sniffed both the exterior and interior of the vehicle while troopers interviewed Robinson. The K-9 gave a positive alert to narcotics and a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted, which resulted in the seizure of 10 firearms, a large amount of ammunition and several large capacity magazines, along with a Hydrocodone pill and a bookbag that contained cocaine residue.

In the course of their investigation, State Police determined that the threesome were traveling from Alabama and had stayed in New York City before setting off to Buffalo.

State police credited a joint effort with the Buffalo Police Department, with whom they shared information on the case, in helping to stop the flow of illegal guns into the state and getting dangerous drugs and weapons off the streets.

Robinson, Tapscott and Smoots were each charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal possession of a loaded firearm, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon with an ammo clip, criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree criminal possession of a weapon with 10 or more firearms, and the transportation of five or more firearms.

Robinson was additionally charged with false personation. All three suspects were arraigned in Town of Rockland Court.

Robinson, a two-time felony offender, was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail without bail. Tapscott and Smoots were remanded to Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash bail, $150,000 partial bond or $300,000 secured bond.