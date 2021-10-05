State police ID victim in Allegany County house explosion

State police identified the victim whose body was found in the scene of a house explosion in Allegany County as Dan Michael Church, 71, of Alma.
Church lived at the residence on County Route 18 that was destroyed in the explosion reported at 12:15 p.m. Saturday.
State police said the explosion may have been caused by a natural gas leak in the crawl space of the house.
