State police ID victim in Allegany County house explosion
State police identified the victim whose body was found in the scene of a house explosion in Allegany County as Dan Michael Church, 71, of Alma.

Church lived at the residence on County Route 18 that was destroyed in the explosion reported at 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

State police said the explosion may have been caused by a natural gas leak in the crawl space of the house.

