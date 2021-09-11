State Police ask public for assistance in investigation of shooting on the I-190

The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is asking the public for assistance in its investigation of a shooting Saturday on the northbound I-190.
According to State Poilce, shots were fired from a passenger car at another vehicle on the highway near the Elm Street exit in downtown Buffalo at about 3:55 p.m.
Anyone with information should call State Police Troop A headquarters at 585-344-6200.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
