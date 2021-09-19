State Police arrest two after shoplifting incidents at Walmart in Allegany

Two Cattaraugus County residents were charged over the weekend following a pair of shoplifting incidents at the Walmart Supercenter in the Town of Allegany, State Police in Olean reported.

Danielle L. Wilcox, 30, of Hinsdale, was arrested Friday after troopers investigated the theft of $338.69 in merchandise.

Patrick J. Schmitt, 32, also of Hinsdale, was taken into custody Saturday after troopers investigated the theft of items valued at $74.33.

Both were charged with petit larceny and released pending appearances in Allegany Town Court.

