State Police arrest two after shoplifting incidents at Walmart in Allegany
State Police arrest two after shoplifting incidents at Walmart in Allegany

Two Cattaraugus County residents were charged over the weekend following a pair of shoplifting incidents at the Walmart Supercenter in the Town of Allegany, State Police in Olean reported.

Danielle L. Wilcox, 30, of Hinsdale, was arrested Friday after troopers investigated the theft of $338.69 in merchandise.

Patrick J. Schmitt, 32, also of Hinsdale, was taken into custody Saturday after troopers investigated the theft of items valued at $74.33.

Both were charged with petit larceny and released pending appearances in Allegany Town Court.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

