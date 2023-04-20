Fifty chickens were reported stolen from a private property in the Town of Hartland in Niagara County Wednesday, state police said.

The report came two days after the Niagara County Sheriff's Office issued a public warning to farmers of at least two instances of suspected trespassing on farmland in Newfane. Sheriff Michael Filicetti said a social media post had invited people to attend an animal "right to rescue summit" the previous weekend in the City of Tonawanda.