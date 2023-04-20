Fifty chickens were reported stolen from a private property in the Town of Hartland in Niagara County Wednesday, state police said.
Troopers based in Lockport are investigating the larceny report.
The chicken thefts were reported shortly after 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday.
The report came two days after the Niagara County Sheriff's Office issued a public warning to farmers of at least two instances of suspected trespassing on farmland in Newfane. Sheriff Michael Filicetti said a social media post had invited people to attend an animal "right to rescue summit" the previous weekend in the City of Tonawanda.
Authorities have not connected the missing Hartland chickens and the summit.