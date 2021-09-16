State paying $12M to settle first case stemming from trooper's distracted driving crash

New York will pay $12 million to settle the first of five claims stemming from a Thruway crash caused by a state trooper busy on his cellphone.
The sum, confirmed by a state official and the lawyer who negotiated the amount, will compensate a passenger left paralyzed from the waist down when Trooper Stephen C. Barker’s police vehicle slammed into the rear of a minivan near the Dunkirk exit.
If lawyers for a second passenger left paralyzed negotiate a similar amount, and lesser totals go to the three lesser injured victims, the crash in July 2019 could extract $25 million or more from taxpayers.
George Cole of Farmington, whose claim was settled days ago, paid a heavy toll. He was a Navy veteran, a church treasurer and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and the American Legion, said his lawyer, Michael P. Stuermer of the Lipsitz Green law firm.
“The catastrophe of this accident changed many of those things, obviously,” Stuermer said.
Cole now needs daily nursing care and accommodations to his home, the lawyer explained, but said the settlement has given him “some well-needed peace of mind, and relief, and a little bit of closure with respect to the litigation part of the case.”
Cole was 66 and working for Enterprise on July 15, 2019, when he and four co-workers boarded a Dodge Caravan and headed out to retrieve some rental vehicles in Jamestown. Around Dunkirk, road construction slowed the westward Thruway traffic to a crawl.
Just after 1 p.m., Barker’s Dodge Charger slammed into the rear of the minivan at 73 mph, according to a State Police report on the crash. Cole was sitting in the middle row of seats, which was thrust forward. His ribs and two of his thoracic vertebrae were fractured, resulting in “permanent paraplegia,” according to court records.
The road was flat, the weather was dry and sunny, and Barker was not hurrying to an emergency. A State Police investigator backed up the court documents accusing Barker of two driving-related misdemeanors by writing that if he hadn’t been distracted by his cellphone, he would have seen the slow-moving cars ahead.
The investigator found that Barker, through the course of his shift, had sent or received a text message every 83 seconds, on average, and opened a Facebook page just seconds before impact.
In August 2020, State Court of Claims Judge J. David Sampson found Barker negligent in the crash. His decision noted that lawyers for the state did “not come forward with any nonnegligent explanation for the crash.”
The trooper had already pleaded guilty to reckless driving after a more serious misdemeanor of reckless endangerment was dropped. Sheridan Town Justice Lydia Romer agreed to a conditional discharge, meaning Barker only had to pay a $90 court fee, not the $300 fine that could have been levied.
There was no mention at his sentencing of the crash or injured victims or distracted driving, according to a transcript. And none of the victims was consulted about the disposition, said Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt, who came into office a year after the deal was reached.
"I have a real problem with the resolution of this case," Schmidt told The Buffalo News weeks ago. "It certainly wouldn't have happened today."
Barker, who had been with the State Police for five years, was terminated in August 2020, according to records from the State Comptroller’s Office.
The settlement in Cole’s case was reached days before a trial was to begin Monday to calculate damages.
The State Attorney General's Office, which represented New York, declined to comment on the settlement or the lawsuit.
Not all of the $12 million goes to Cole. His legal team receives a share. In cases that law firms take on contingency, clients usually receive two-thirds of the sum after expenses are dealt with. Also, plaintiffs who receive legal settlements are expected to repay Medicaid, Medicare or a workers' compensation insurer if they covered related medical bills. Stuermer declined to discuss how the $12 million will be divided.
A trial has yet to begin for Timothy W. McCann’s suit against New York. McCann, 70 at the time and living in Depew, sat beside Cole in the middle row of seats.