State paying $12M to settle first case stemming from trooper's distracted driving crash

There was no mention at his sentencing of the crash or injured victims or distracted driving, according to a transcript. And none of the victims was consulted about the disposition, said Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt, who came into office a year after the deal was reached.

"I have a real problem with the resolution of this case," Schmidt told The Buffalo News weeks ago. "It certainly wouldn't have happened today."

Barker, who had been with the State Police for five years, was terminated in August 2020, according to records from the State Comptroller’s Office.

The settlement in Cole’s case was reached days before a trial was to begin Monday to calculate damages.

The State Attorney General's Office, which represented New York, declined to comment on the settlement or the lawsuit.

Not all of the $12 million goes to Cole. His legal team receives a share. In cases that law firms take on contingency, clients usually receive two-thirds of the sum after expenses are dealt with. Also, plaintiffs who receive legal settlements are expected to repay Medicaid, Medicare or a workers' compensation insurer if they covered related medical bills. Stuermer declined to discuss how the $12 million will be divided.