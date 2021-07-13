State funds will allow Buffalo violence interruptors to expand to more neighborhoods

As gun violence surges in Buffalo and across the country, two organizations will receive $219,000 in state funds that will allow them to increase outreach and bring their efforts into additional neighborhoods in the city, according to state lawmakers.

Buffalo Peacemakers will receive $154,000 and the Stop the Violence Coalition will receive $65,000, lawmakers announced in a news release.

The Peacemakers are a coalition of anti-violence groups. Both Peacemakers and Stop the Violence work to steer young people away from crime.

Over the first six months of the year, 177 people were wounded or killed in shootings in Buffalo. That's 64% higher than the average over that period over the last decade.

In the first six months of 2019 and 2020, there were 78 and 120 victims, respectively.

"To successfully address the violence in our community, it will require all of us. We need a collective impact; every aspect of the community working together to wrap our arms around this 'gundemic' to stop it. Now is the time," Pastor James Giles, Peacemakers founder, said in a written statement.

