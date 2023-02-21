The State Department of Motor Vehicles announced that it has arrested 102 people, 23 of them in Buffalo and Tonawanda, on charges of using fraudulent documents from Puerto Rico to get New York State driver's licenses.

The arrests are the result of a statewide investigation over several months. Investigators said most people gave their real names on fake documents to get a license without taking driver's tests.

Many of them, the report noted, had previously failed knowledge and skills tests.

The arrests in Western New York included 15 for felonies and eight for misdemeanors. The greatest number of arrests – 50 – were made in the Finger Lakes region.