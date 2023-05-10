One of the region's top court administrators has received an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal in the case in which he was ticketed for loitering at the University at Buffalo's Alumni Arena in March, according to a state Office of Court Administration spokesman.

The adjournment for Andrew B. Isenberg, district executive for the Eighth Judicial District, expires Thursday, after which the case in Amherst Town Court will be dismissed and sealed, the spokesman said.

Isenberg was arrested March 4 at the Alumni Arena fitness center on one count of loitering on school grounds, according to police reports and UB officials. He was issued an appearance ticket and released.

Isenberg, an Amherst resident, was not a member of the gym, the university said.

Isenberg remained out on a voluntary leave of absence from his job as of Wednesday, according to the state courts spokesman.

The district executive is the top nonjudicial officer overseeing court operations in eight counties in Western New York.