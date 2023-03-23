A top court administrator with the 8th Judicial District is on a leave of absence after he was arrested earlier this month on a violation for allegedly loitering at the University at Buffalo's Alumni Arena.
Andrew Isenberg, the district executive of the district, has been on leave since last week, District Administrative Judge Kevin M. Carter confirmed to The Buffalo News.
According to police reports and to UB officials, Isenberg, who lives in Amherst, was arrested on March 4 at the Alumni Arena fitness center for one count of loitering on school grounds and was released and issued an appearance ticket.
Isenberg is not a member of the gym, according to the university.
Isenberg's attorney, Sunil Bakshi, said his client "has not been charged with any criminal offense and had a legitimate reason for being on the campus of his alma mater.”
Under New York State law, a violation is not a criminal charge.
Carter did not comment on the allegations other than to say the case was still "pending." He said that the courts investigate allegations against court personnel.
As district executive for the 8th Judicial District, Isenberg is the top nonjudicial officer overseeing court operations in Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Orleans, Niagara, Genesee, Allegany and Wyoming Counties.
