State commission censures Judge Panepinto for involvement in school controversy

State Supreme Court Judge Catherine Nugent Panepinto was publicly censured on Tuesday by the state's Commission on Judicial Conduct.
The commission admonished the judge for getting personally involved in a heated dispute in 2018 over teacher staffing at City Honors School, where her daughter was a student. The commission said she violated state ethical rules for judges by publicly supporting the Buffalo teachers union during the dispute.
The judge made inappropriate remarks on social media and in personal appearances, the commission said. She signed an advocacy letter involving the City Honors teachers, publicly criticized the school's principal, spoke with School Board members about the situation and offered "legal information and advice" to parents and students.
Panepinto was sentenced to two months in federal prison after admitting making unwanted sexual advances to a staffer and later trying to convince the woman to keep quiet by offering her money and future job considerations.
The announcement of her punishment came six days after her husband, Marc Panepinto, a Buffalo attorney, was suspended from practicing law for a year, the result of his guilty plea to a misdemeanor related to a sexual harassment scandal when he was a state senator.
The commission said the judge committed "numerous violations" of ethical rules which "undermined public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary."
“It undermines public confidence in the independence of the judiciary and the integrity of the courts for a judge to dispense legal advice in connection with a lawsuit, publicly support one of the parties to the litigation, and invoke her judicial office in the process,” said Robert H. Tembeckjian, administrator and counsel to the judicial commission. “To her credit, Judge Panepinto cooperated with the Commission and accepted responsibility for violating the applicable ethics rules.”
Potentially, the state commission could have removed Judge Panepinto from office, or required her to resign, after its investigation into her conduct.
“Justice Panepinto’s sole motivation was to improve the educational opportunities for her daughter and her classmates," said her attorney, Terrence M. Connors. "The judge understands and recognizes that even though her goal was laudable, as a judge she surrenders rights a private citizen may take for granted.”
Deputy administrator John J. Postel represented the commission during the proceedings that led to the censure.
Judge Panepinto, 56, is a city resident and former Buffalo School Board member who was elected as a judge in November 2010. Her 14-year term, with an annual salary of $210,900, expires in 2025.
She and her husband, who is also a former state senator, have been involved in several controversies since 2016.
The News reported in February 2018 that the judge and her husband had become publicly involved in a controversy over proposed teacher layoffs at City Honors School, where one of their daughters was a student.
The judge attended a public meeting where she and her husband criticized school administrators and questioned the need for 16 aides at the school.
In September 2017, the judge was criticized by former Buffalo School Board member Carl P. Paladino after she turned down his request for a restraining order that would prevent the board from naming a successor to Paladino. Paladino had been removed from office for publicly disclosing information from a private school board discussion.
In March 2016, the judge and her husband were criticized by neighbors who claimed there were underage drinking parties at their Buffalo home and a beach home in Chautauqua County. Marc Panepinto denied the allegations; the judge did not comment.
Marc Panepinto resigned as a state senator and was sentenced to two months in federal prison in 2018, following an FBI investigation into his treatment of a female staff member. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of making a promise of compensation for political activity.
Federal prosecutors said Marc Panepinto made unwanted sexual advances to the female staffer and then offered her money or future job considerations if she would keep quiet about it.
Last week, Marc Panepinto was suspended from practicing law for one year. Officials of the state courts suspended him for the same conduct that led to his criminal conviction.
The Commission on Judicial Conduct is an independent state agency that reviews complaints of ethical misconduct against more than 3,000 judges in the state, county, city, town and village courts.
Judges who commit acts of misconduct can be removed from office, or can agree to resign from office. They can also be censured, admonished or given letters of caution.