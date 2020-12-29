State commission censures Judge Panepinto for involvement in school controversy

“It undermines public confidence in the independence of the judiciary and the integrity of the courts for a judge to dispense legal advice in connection with a lawsuit, publicly support one of the parties to the litigation, and invoke her judicial office in the process,” said Robert H. Tembeckjian, administrator and counsel to the judicial commission. “To her credit, Judge Panepinto cooperated with the Commission and accepted responsibility for violating the applicable ethics rules.”

Potentially, the state commission could have removed Judge Panepinto from office, or required her to resign, after its investigation into her conduct.

“Justice Panepinto’s sole motivation was to improve the educational opportunities for her daughter and her classmates," said her attorney, Terrence M. Connors. "The judge understands and recognizes that even though her goal was laudable, as a judge she surrenders rights a private citizen may take for granted.”

Deputy administrator John J. Postel represented the commission during the proceedings that led to the censure.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Judge Panepinto, 56, is a city resident and former Buffalo School Board member who was elected as a judge in November 2010. Her 14-year term, with an annual salary of $210,900, expires in 2025.