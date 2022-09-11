State AG: Judge lacked authority to let former judge walk away after being sentenced

The judge who let former state Supreme Court Justice John A. Michalek walk out of the courthouse in July after sentencing him to jail lacked the legal authority to do so, the state Attorney General's Office said in new court documents.

The ongoing effort by Michalek and his attorney seeking to avoid incarceration for the former judge should not be permitted and is happening only because they're upset by the sentence, Assistant Attorney General Susan H. Sadinsky said in court papers.

What unfolded in the courtroom on July 28 after Acting State Supreme Court Justice Donald F. Cerio Jr. sentenced Michalek to 16 months in jail – a sentence Michalek's attorney describes as "harsh and excessive" – created an unusual scene.

Michalek pleaded guilty to felony charges of bribery and filing a false instrument in June 2016, a case connected to corruption charges against former political power broker G. Steven Pigeon.

But after Cerio pronounced the sentence and Michalek was led from the courtroom in handcuffs, attorneys and the judge had a conference in his chambers. Cerio then returned to the courtroom and announced he was going to "reschedule the matter" for another date.

Cerio said he would give Michalek's attorney, Carrie H. Cohen, a chance to make an application for "any alternative to incarceration." Michalek had not brought his medications with him, Cerio said at the time, also referencing the former judge's health.

Prosecutors from the state Attorney General's Office now call the request from Michalek's attorney "illegal."

"The application is nothing more than an improper attempt to have the defendant resentenced because of the defense's displeasure with the terms of incarceration imposed by the court on July 28, 2022," Sadinsky said in court papers. "Notably absent from the defense application is any legal authority that would permit the court to change what is otherwise a legally imposed sentence."

In pleading guilty, Michalek admitted his involvement in a scheme with Pigeon that lasted from February 2012 to April 2015. As part of the exchange, Michalek asked Pigeon for help with a possible judicial appointment and employment for two relatives, according to prosecutors. He also received Buffalo Sabres tickets and a $1,000 political fundraiser ticket free for a relative.

Pigeon got information from the judge about lawsuits to which he had connections, as well as an attorney appointed as a receiver in a foreclosure case, even though the lawyer wasn't on the court's list of qualified receivers, prosecutors said.

Michalek resigned from the bench after pleading guilty.

Michalek's attorney filed an "application for reconsideration of sentence" on Aug. 22. The Attorney General's Office filed a response on Aug. 30 and Michalek's attorney submitted a response on Tuesday.

Cohen did not return messages requesting comment.

One point of contention between the sides is whether Michalek's sentence had "commenced" when he was led out of the courtroom by an officer.

"You are now in the custody of the officers," Cerio said just before Michalek was led away, according to the court transcript. "We are in recess."

That's when prosecutors say Michalek began serving his sentence, but Michalek's attorney argues state law prohibits a sentence from being changed once a defendant has been "received" at a correctional facility.

Prosecutors argue the court "relinquished any control" over Michalek once he entered police custody.

"While the defendant's and his attorney's dismay about the terms of his jail sentence is certainly understandable," Sadinsky, the assistant attorney general, wrote, "the law does not permit a reconsideration of his sentence by the court."

Cerio also lacked the authority to release Michalek on bail after imposing sentence, prosecutors said.

Michalek's attorney described July's sentence as "not final," and called the court's filing of what's known as a "judgement of conviction," a document certifying the conviction, "an administrative or clerical error."

Cohen requested in court papers Cerio sentence Michalek to community service and home confinement, with the community service being teaching people who themselves are incarcerated.

A few pages of Michalek's initial 14-page submission were redacted by the court, including the entirety of what is the second of four arguments that Michalek should be kept out of jail.

Michalek's attorney cites his age – the former judge is 71 – and the Covid-19 pandemic, along with a phrase that's been redacted, in arguing to stay out of jail.

Michalek "would not receive proper medical attention" while locked up, his attorney wrote.

She called the 16-month jail sentence "harsh and excessive" because of the six years that have passed since Michalek pleaded guilty.

The sentencing was "perpetually postponed" since 2016, "through no fault of his own and at the request of the government," Cohen wrote.

Michalek is "significantly less able to withstand any term of incarceration than he would have been had he been sentenced when he pled guilty in 2016 at age 65," his attorney wrote.

She also argues that Michalek's sentence, longer than Pigeon's one-year term, creates an "unwarranted sentencing disparity" because the former judge had a "lower level of culpability" than the former chairman of the Erie County Democratic Party. Pigeon, not Michalek, was the primary target of law enforcement's investigations, Cohen wrote. After he pleaded guilty, Michalek continued to help state and federal authorities with their cases against Pigeon, and he deserves a sentence "significantly below" the year in jail Pigeon got, she wrote.

Michalek's attorney requested a split sentence, in which only part of it would send the former judge behind bars. She also suggested having Michalek serve his sentence in a halfway house, in addition to or in place of home confinement. If the judge ultimately decides on incarceration, Michalek's attorney asked for her client to remain released pending his planned appeal of his sentence.

The next court appearance, initially scheduled for Friday, is now scheduled for Tuesday.