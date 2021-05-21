State AG backs proposal to raise standard for police use of force

State Attorney General Letitia James and several state lawmakers on Friday unveiled their support for changes in New York law that they believe would make it easier to hold accountable police officers who use excessive force.

The Police Accountability Act would create a "last resort" standard for the use of force by police and make excessive force by an officer a criminal offense.

The bill introduced in the State Senate would allow prosecutors to consider whether an officer's own conduct contributed to a situation in which force was eventually used.

Existing New York law makes it "exceedingly difficult to prosecute police officers who kill civilians," James said. The proposed changes, which also raise the standard for when lethal force is justified, take aim at a system she described as "built to protect and shield officers."

"Our goal today is to preserve lives by making sure that under the law lethal force is the last resort," James said during a news conference in New York City. "And while there is legitimate reason why police officers have some special protections, those protections should not preclude them from being held accountable when they needlessly take the life of another or unnecessarily use excessive amounts of force."