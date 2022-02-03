Starpoint student charged with 'making a terroristic threat' against school

A Starpoint Middle School student was arrested Thursday on a felony charge of threatening violence against the school in a Snapchat post.

Niagara County Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti said the student posted a photograph of a weapon with a threatening comment against the school.

The boy was removed from class Wednesday afternoon, after the Sheriff's Office alerted the school, Starpoint Superintendent Sean M. Croft said.

The student was charged with a Class D felony count of making a terroristic threat. If an adult committed that offense, the maximum penalty would be seven years in state prison.

The boy was released to his parents and given a date to report to the Niagara County Probation Department. It's up to that department to review cases against juvenile offenders before they are sent to the County Attorney's Office to decide whether to prosecute them in Family Court, where the maximum initial penalty for felonies is 18 months in a youth detention facility.

"As always, we strongly encourage all students and families to report any suspicious in-person or online behavior to the school or the local authorities immediately," Croft said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.