Starpoint middle schooler charged with making terroristic threat
Niagara County sheriff's deputies have charged a Starpoint Middle School student with making a violent threat involving the school on social media, the Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

The Sheriff's Office on Sunday received a report about a photograph sent via Snapchat "indicating possible violence at the school," the agency said in a news release.

The Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigation Bureau charged the juvenile with making a terroristic threat, a Class D felony.

Deputies released the boy to the custody of his parents and he was given a date to appear before Niagara County probation officials.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

