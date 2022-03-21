Starpoint middle schooler charged with making terroristic threat

Niagara County sheriff's deputies have charged a Starpoint Middle School student with making a violent threat involving the school on social media, the Sheriff's Office announced Monday.
The Sheriff's Office on Sunday received a report about a photograph sent via Snapchat "indicating possible violence at the school," the agency said in a news release.
The Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigation Bureau charged the juvenile with making a terroristic threat, a Class D felony.
Deputies released the boy to the custody of his parents and he was given a date to appear before Niagara County probation officials.
