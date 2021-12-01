Starpoint Middle School teacher is arraigned on sex charges against another adult

A Starpoint Middle School teacher has been arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court on charges of unlawful conduct toward another adult.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Sean M. Croft said physical education teacher Brian H. Lasher was placed on immediate administrative leave.

Lasher, 56, of Amherst, was charged with committing a third-degree criminal sex act, a felony, as well as third-degree attempted rape and third-degree sex abuse, both misdemeanors, according to a statement from Niagara Falls City Administrator Anthony J. Restaino.

According to a felony complaint, the alleged incident occurred Feb. 8 at the Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino, where Lasher is accused of engaging in sexual contact with another individual without that individual's consent. A co-defendant in the case, 39-year-old John R. Scholl Jr., was arraigned on the same charges on Nov. 24, according to Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Peter Wydysh.

Croft said Lasher has taught at Starpoint for 32 1/2 years, all of them as a physical education teacher.

Lasher pleaded not guilty to the charges before Niagara Falls City Court Judge James J. Faso Jr., who released Lasher under the supervision of the Niagara County Probation Department.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.