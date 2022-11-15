Starpoint Middle School student arrested after threat of violence at the school

A Starpoint Middle School student was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threat of violence at the school in the Town of Pendleton, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced.

According to the report, the juvenile was charged with one count of making a terroristic threat, a Class D felony, and released to the custody of his parents pending an appearance at Niagara County Probation.

The Sheriff's Office said the student was arrested after an investigation by the Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Bureau into the threat after a deputy assigned to Starpoint as a school resource officer received a report about it.

The report noted that Starpoint school officials worked in conjunction with the Sheriff's Office to ensure that students and faculty were safe.