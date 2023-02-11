A man in Porter who was reported to be armed with a firearm and making suicidal statements was taken into custody and brought to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for a psychiatric evaluation, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

The incident began a little after 3 a.m. Saturday after the sheriff's office received a 911 call about the man in the midst of a mental health emergency at an address on Ransomville Road in the Town of Porter.

Sheriff's deputies attempted to make contact with the man but "all attempts were unsuccessful," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The sheriff's Emergency Response Team and Hostage Negotiation Team responded. ERT members went into the residence to "secure the male." They also removed a child and brought him to his mother.

The man, whose name has not been released, was charged with a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child and taken to the hospital.