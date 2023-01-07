Standoff in Depew ends with despondent man taken to hospital

A nearly 2-hour standoff in Depew on Friday afternoon that drew a large police presence on Dick Road ended peacefully when a man described as "despondent" and believed to have a firearm surrendered to authorities, Depew police said in a statement posted to their Facebook page.

Depew police responded to a call at a residence on Dick Road at 3:39 p.m., they said in a statement. Police said the despondent man was barricaded in a garage and possibly had a firearm. Police escorted the man's wife out of the house. They also closed Dick Road in both directions around the residence.

The man came out of the garage at about 5:18 p.m. and was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

Depew police were assisted by Cheektowaga police, Depew Office of Emergency Management and the Lancaster Volunteer Ambulance Corps.