Standoff in Depew ends with despondent man taken to hospital

A nearly 2-hour standoff in Depew on Friday afternoon that drew a large police presence on Dick Road ended peacefully when a man described as "despondent" and believed to have a firearm surrendered to authorities, Depew police said in a statement posted to their Facebook page.

Depew police responded to a call at a residence on Dick Road at 3:39 p.m., they said in a statement. Police said the despondent man was barricaded in a garage and possibly had a firearm. Police escorted the man's wife out of the house. They also closed Dick Road in both directions around the residence.

The man came out of the garage at about 5:18 p.m. and was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

Depew police were assisted by Cheektowaga police, Depew Office of Emergency Management and the Lancaster Volunteer Ambulance Corps. 

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

