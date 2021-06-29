 Skip to main content
Standoff ends peacefully after armed Fredonia man barricades himself in home
A 90-minute standoff in Fredonia ended peacefully Monday evening after an armed Fredonia man barricaded himself in his home during a domestic incident, according to the Fredonia Police Department.

The man was not identified and no charges were announced following an incident on Sunset Drive during which neighbors were evacuated and roads were blocked. 

Police said they responded to a domestic incident at around 8:15 p.m. Monday when the man displayed a pistol before returning to the home and barricading himself inside. The man repeatedly refused officers' directions and was seen wearing a tactical vest, police said.  

Police said the man's residence was secured, some neighbors were evacuated and roadways to the neighborhood were blocked off with the assistance of the Dunkirk Police, SUNY Fredonia's University Police, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police.

At approximately 9:45 p.m., after the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s SWAT team was called to the scene, the man surrendered, police said, and he was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation and treatment.

News Staff Reporter

Long Island native, University at Buffalo graduate, part of the breaking news and criminal justice team for two years. Hired by The News in 1999, I covered high school sports for 15 years before being named deputy sports editor.

