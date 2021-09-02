 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Staff member at pediatrician's office pepper sprayed by woman asked to put on mask
0 comments

Staff member at pediatrician's office pepper sprayed by woman asked to put on mask

Support this work for $1 a month

An employee at a pediatrician's office on Main Street was pepper sprayed this week by a woman who refused to put on a mask, according to a Buffalo police report.

The incident happened at about 4 p.m. Tuesday at Kenwood Pediatrics, 2121 Main St., at the corner of Humboldt Parkway, according to the report.

The woman entered the office unmasked and was asked by the staff member to put one on.

The woman refused to don a mask and then sprayed the employee with a juvenile present.

No arrest was made, according to the report.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News