Staff member at pediatrician's office pepper sprayed by woman asked to put on mask

An employee at a pediatrician's office on Main Street was pepper sprayed this week by a woman who refused to put on a mask, according to a Buffalo police report.

The incident happened at about 4 p.m. Tuesday at Kenwood Pediatrics, 2121 Main St., at the corner of Humboldt Parkway, according to the report.

The woman entered the office unmasked and was asked by the staff member to put one on.

The woman refused to don a mask and then sprayed the employee with a juvenile present.

No arrest was made, according to the report.

