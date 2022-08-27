Stabbing on Elmwood Avenue takes life of Buffalo man

Buffalo police are investigating a stabbing Saturday morning on Elmwood Avenue that took the life of a 61-year-old Buffalo man, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
According to the report, detectives said the victim was stabbed in a parking lot in the 300 block of Elmwood, near Summer Street, during a fight with another man just before 5:50 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip-call line at 716-847-2255.