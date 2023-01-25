Springville woman accused of arson had pending burglary charge

The Springville woman who was arrested Tuesday for allegedly setting fire to an apartment building was in court two months earlier on charges of stealing from a Springville business.

Sara J. Lilley, 36, of Springville, was arraigned Wednesday in Springville Village Court on one count of second-degree arson, a felony, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr.

Tenant charged in Springville apartment fire that destroyed four units A Springville woman was charged for allegedly setting a fire at an apartment building Monday night that destroyed four units, the Erie County Sheriff's Office announced.

Flynn in a news release said Lilley also has a separate criminal case pending in Springville Village Court. Prosecutors charged Lilley with a felony burglary and misdemeanor arson charges on Oct. 20 after they say she allegedly stole $38.04 in merchandise from a store on South Cascade Drive. At the time of the alleged crime, Lilley was barred from the store after a previous shoplifting incident in February 2022, Flynn added.

Lilley was released after her Oct. 21 arraignment because the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail, Flynn stated. But Springville Village Justice Kelly O’Neal Adams on Wednesday revoked bail in the pending burglary case because Lilley is accused of committing a felony while released on a pending felony charge. The judge also remanded Lilley without bail in the arson case.

Lilley is scheduled to return to Springville Village Court on Feb. 17. If convicted of the arson charge, she faces a maximum of 25 years in prison, Flynn said.