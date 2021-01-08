 Skip to main content
Springville woman, 24, sentenced for sexual offense with underage victim
Kennedy Weltjen

A Springville woman was sentenced Friday morning to six years of probation after admitting to a sexual offense with an underage victim, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Kennedy M. Weltjen, 24, is also required to register as a sex offender. Weltjen was sentenced by Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan.

Weltjen pleaded guilty Oct. 6, to sexual misconduct, a misdemeanor. She admitted to engaging in sexual conduct with an underage person on various occasions between December 2018 and July 2019.

An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim, which remains in effect until January 2027.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn commended detective Emily Nelson-Gerken of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office for her work in the investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Rebecca L. Schnirel of the DA’s Special Victims Bureau.

