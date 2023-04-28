A teacher working in the Springville Griffith Institute School District was charged Friday with possessing child pornography.

Frank E. Noeson III, 45, of Holland is accused of sending nude images of himself to a 15-year-old girl in New Hampshire whom he was communicating with over Snapchat for more than a year, according to a criminal complaint.

He's been placed on administrative leave from work, the school district said in a statement. The district also said it has been informed that the allegations against Noeson do not involve a district student.

The victim sent multiple images and videos that constituted child pornography to Noeson, and he sent several nude images of himself to her, the complaint says.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, a forensic review of Noeson's phone revealed multiple sexually explicit conversations between him and the victim on Snapchat, which had been occurring since at least August 2022.

"The school district will cooperate with law enforcement regarding its investigation, and will have no further comment at this time regarding this personnel matter," the school district said in the statement on its website.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Noeson told the FBI that he believed that the victim was 18 years old. According to the complaint, she said she first told him she was 18, and then later said she was 17.

Noeson "stated that he could lose his job for talking to her since she was a minor, but he continued to message her," the complaint states.

The victim told the FBI that Noeson told her he was a fifth-grade teacher.

He sent the victim a photograph of one of his students and told her it would be attractive if she wore her hair like the student.

He also sent at least four images of his face, including one where he was wearing a Buffalo Bills jersey. He also sent a photo of himself, including his face, which appeared to have been taken in his classroom, according to the complaint.

The FBI took over the online identity of the teenager in March and executed search warrants for two residences associated with Noeson on April 20, which is when law enforcement seized his phone.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. He is being held pending a detention hearing on Tuesday.