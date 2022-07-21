Springville man sentenced to eight years in prison for 2020 killing

The Springville man who pleaded guilty to killing 43-year-old Patrick Flynn in a fight in December 2020 was sentenced Thursday to eight years in prison followed by five years of supervision, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

Tyler Rehrauer, 23, who is also known as Tyler Lux-Rehrauer, was sentenced Thursday by State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller, Flynn said. He pleaded guilty May 17 to first-degree manslaughter, a felony.

Flynn was critically injured in an altercation outside Rehrauer's home on Greenwood Place at about 2:20 a.m. Dec. 7, 2020, according to the DA, and he later died at Erie County Medical Center. The Erie County Medical Examiner's Office determined Flynn died from blunt force trauma to his head.