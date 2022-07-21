 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springville man sentenced to eight years in prison for 2020 killing

The Springville man who pleaded guilty to killing 43-year-old Patrick Flynn in a fight in December 2020 was sentenced Thursday to eight years in prison followed by five years of supervision, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

Tyler Rehrauer

Tyler Rehrauer, 23, has been sentenced to eight years in prison and five years post-release supervision.

Tyler Rehrauer, 23, who is  also known as Tyler Lux-Rehrauer, was sentenced Thursday by State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller, Flynn said. He pleaded guilty May 17 to first-degree manslaughter, a felony.

Flynn was critically injured in an altercation outside Rehrauer's home on Greenwood Place at about 2:20 a.m. Dec. 7, 2020, according to the DA, and he later died at Erie County Medical Center. The Erie County Medical Examiner's Office determined Flynn died from blunt force trauma to his head. 

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

