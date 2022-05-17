 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springville man pleads guilty to manslaughter in death after a fight

A Springville man faces a maximum of 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree manslaughter in the death of another man following a fight, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Tyler Rehrauer, 23, also known as Tyler Lux-Rehrauer, is scheduled to return July 21 for sentencing before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller. He remains free on $100,000 bail.

Prosecutors said Rehrauer had a fight on Greenwood Place with another Springville resident, Patrick Flynn, 43, in the early morning hours of Dec. 7, 2020.

Flynn, no relation to the district attorney, was found lying unresponsive on the pavement on Greenwood Place and later died in Erie County Medical Center. The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

