Springville man gets probation for punching middle school teacher

A judge on Tuesday sentenced a man convicted of punching a Springville Middle School teacher to two years' probation, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.
State Supreme Court Justice Paul Wojtaszek issued the sentence to Shawn R. Connors, 53, who was found guilty of two misdemeanors at a one-day bench trial last year.
A grand jury indicted Connors in July on third-degree assault and child endangerment charges.
Prosecutors said Connors punched a male teacher in the face multiple times outside the school at about 6:49 a.m. March 25. Connors attacked the teacher in retaliation for the teacher's son punching Connors' son, a law enforcement source said at the time.
Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.