 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Springville man gets probation for punching middle school teacher
0 comments

Springville man gets probation for punching middle school teacher

Support this work for $1 a month
shawn connors springville arrest (copy)

Shawn R. Connors, 53, of Springville.

A judge on Tuesday sentenced a man convicted of punching a Springville Middle School teacher to two years' probation, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

State Supreme Court Justice Paul Wojtaszek issued the sentence to Shawn R. Connors, 53, who was found guilty of two misdemeanors at a one-day bench trial last year.

A grand jury indicted Connors in July on third-degree assault and child endangerment charges.

Prosecutors said Connors punched a male teacher in the face multiple times outside the school at about 6:49 a.m. March 25. Connors attacked the teacher in retaliation for the teacher's son punching Connors' son, a law enforcement source said at the time.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Poloncarz on mask mandate: 'We do not want to keep it on forever'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News