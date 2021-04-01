Springville man charged with assaulting teacher outside middle school

A 52-year-old man accused of punching a teacher last week outside Springville Middle School has been arraigned on assault and other charges, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.
Shawn R. Connors, of Springville, allegedly punched the male teacher in the face multiple times about 6:49 a.m. March 25, prosecutors said in a news release.
The alleged assault happened in front of a juvenile, according to the District Attorney's Office, and the victim fell to the ground suffering injuries to his face and knees.
The alleged attack happened in retaliation for the victim's son punching Connors' son, according to a law enforcement source.
Buffalo City Court Judge Andrew C. LoTempio, acting as a Springville town justice, arraigned Connors on charges of second-degree assault, third-degree trespassing and child endangerment.
LoTempio released Connors on his own recognizance with another court appearance scheduled for May 20.
