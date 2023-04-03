An Erie County jury on Friday convicted a Sardinia man of three felonies connected to a December 2020 shooting in Akron, the District Attorney's Office said.

Spencer J. Nowinski, 51, was found guilty of second-degree weapons possession, second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, prosecutors said.

The jury deliberated for 80 minutes after a two-week trial, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Nowinski shot a man in the legs in a parking lot outside a McDonald's on Main Street in Akron at about 7:15 p.m. Dec. 22, 2020.

Nowinski was arrested at the scene with a pistol reported stolen in a Clarence burglary several days earlier.

County Judge Sheila A. DiTullio is scheduled to sentence him as a persistent violent felony offender on May 25. He remains in custody without bail.