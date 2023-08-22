An Erie County judge will appoint a special prosecutor in the case against a 17-year-old accused of severely injuring a Cheektowaga police officer in a hit-and-run earlier this year.

That’s because the teen faces unrelated charges in a separate case in which the victim was an assistant Erie County district attorney.

County Judge Sheila A. DiTullio last week granted a request from one of the teen’s defense attorneys to appoint a special prosecutor, disqualifying the Erie County District Attorney’s Office from the case. Erie County prosecutors opposed the request.

“Our courts have long recognized that in certain situations, even just the appearance of impropriety alone is a ground for disqualification,” DiTullio said from the bench.

The Buffalo teenager, whose name is being withheld by The Buffalo News due to his age, faces nine felony charges in connection with the Feb. 6 crash on Union Road that left Cheektowaga Police Officer Troy Blackchief with traumatic injuries.

The teen has two other cases in Erie County Court’s Youth Part. He was arrested Feb. 27 in connection with two incidents from Oct. 23, according to court records.

In one case, he is charged with burglary, conspiracy and petit larceny, and in the other with grand larceny and conspiracy, according to the records.

Special prosecutors from the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office have already been appointed in those cases. DiTullio said she planned to contact Monroe County.

In the early morning crash six months ago, Blackchief suffered a skull fracture and brain injury after he was hit by the driver of one of two stolen vehicles police were pursuing out of Depew.

The teen was indicted in May on charges including attempted murder and aggravated assault on a police officer. Youth Part Judge Brenda Freedman set bail in the case.

The teen was allowed to waive his court appearance last week after his defense attorney, Paul G. Dell, told the judge he was in school for review for exams.