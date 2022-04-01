 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SPCA says trapped cat was shot to death in Royalton
A Royalton man has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty for allegedly shooting a trapped male cat in the head March 1, according to Amy L. Lewis, executive director of the SPCA of Niagara.

Timothy Van Buren, 73, was arraigned March 17 by Royalton Town Justice James G. Budde, who adjourned the matter to April 21. The maximum penalty if Van Buren is convicted as charged is two years in prison.

Lewis said the animal was killed after being caught in a trap brought to the property of Judith Wagner on Riddle Road, at Wagner's request, by Cat By Cat, a group that specializes in trapping, neutering and releasing outdoor cats.

Lewis, who posted a photo of the dead cat on the SPCA's Facebook page, said her group's animal welfare officers began investigating the case the next day.

"Neither Judy Wagner nor Tim Van Buren thought they had done anything wrong," Lewis said. "They said that's what you do in the country."

Wagner and a man who answered Van Buren's phone both hung up on a reporter Friday.

