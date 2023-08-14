The former executive director of the Southtowns Regional Chamber of Commerce Monday was sentenced to five years of probation for stealing more than $168,000 from the organization.

Cynthia L. Matla, 46, of Hamburg, paid full restitution of $178,682 to the chamber and the state Department of Taxation and Finance as part of a plea agreement in State Supreme Court, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

Matla issued checks to herself and used the organization’s debit card to purchase personal items, Flynn said.

She pleaded guilty to third-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal tax fraud, both felonies. She was facing a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

Prosecutors said the theft occurred between Jan. 1, 2019 and Aug. 29, 2022, and it was uncovered after the chamber's bank account was overdrawn.

Matla was fired from her post as executive director after the alleged theft was uncovered.

“Our entire organization is grateful for the accountability and justice being upheld against the crimes and atrocities committed against our organization and the communities we serve at large,” Jamie L. Decker, executive director of the chamber, said after Matla pleaded guilty in June.