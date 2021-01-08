Southern Tier drug raids yield more than 100K rounds of ammo

A yearlong investigation into drug trafficking in the Southern Tier resulted in the seizing of drugs, firearms and more than 100,000 rounds of ammunition, according to the Jamestown Police Department.

Search warrants served early Wednesday of several homes and businesses in the Jamestown and Falconer area, including an auto repair shop, led to the recovery of several pounds of marijuana, as well as cocaine, cash, guns and ammunition.

No charges were announced as a result of the seizures in an investigation that the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force called "Operation Crazy Ivan." Authorities said the investigation is continuing and stated that "charges will be coming in the future" in a release.

The task force includes members of the Jamestown Police Department, Ellicott Police Department and Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

Other agencies involved in Wednesday's serving of search warrants were the Jamestown Police Department SWAT Team, Chautauqua County Sheriff's SWAT Team, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force and Dunkirk Police Department.