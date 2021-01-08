 Skip to main content
Southern Tier drug raids yield more than 100K rounds of ammo
operation crazy ivan

A year-long investigation by the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force resulted in the recovery of drugs, guns and ammunition. 

 Jamestown Police Department

A yearlong investigation into drug trafficking in the Southern Tier resulted in the seizing of drugs, firearms and more than 100,000 rounds of ammunition, according to the Jamestown Police Department. 

Search warrants served early Wednesday of several homes and businesses in the Jamestown and Falconer area, including an auto repair shop, led to the recovery of several pounds of marijuana, as well as cocaine, cash, guns and ammunition.  

No charges were announced as a result of the seizures in an investigation that the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force called "Operation Crazy Ivan." Authorities said the investigation is continuing and stated that "charges will be coming in the future" in a release.

The task force includes members of the Jamestown Police Department, Ellicott Police Department and Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

Other agencies involved in Wednesday's serving of search warrants were the Jamestown Police Department SWAT Team, Chautauqua County Sheriff's SWAT Team, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force and Dunkirk Police Department.

The search warrants were served at 6 a.m. and included a home on West Avenue in Falconer, where authorities said a search of the residence revealed several pounds of marijuana, more than $5,000 in cash and two loaded shotguns.

A second search warrant was executed on South Work Street in Falconer, where a search resulted in the seizure of about 20 different firearms, including pistols and long guns, as well as hundreds of rounds of ammunition, cocaine, several pounds of marijuana and cash.

A search warrant was also obtained for Turney's Auto Repair and Sales, 69 Route 394, Kennedy. Authorities did not reveal what was seized from the auto shop.

Several other search warrants were served in Jamestown, with raids yielding 37 firearms and "a cache of ammunition that is estimated to be more than 100,000 rounds in total," authorities said in a release. 

Any information about drug trafficking or other crimes can be left by calling the Jamestown Police Department's tip line at (716) 483-8477.

