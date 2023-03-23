The southbound lanes of I-190 near Sheridan Drive were back open by about 12:45 p.m. after a late-morning crash closed all lanes for over an hour, multiple traffic reporting sites said.

A NITTEC camera of the area showed traffic flowing normally at 12:50 p.m.

Earlier, traffic was at a standstill with some cars turning around and driving the wrong way to get off the highway.

Debris from the crash affected traffic on the northbound side between Sheridan and Ontario streets and an accident was reported on that side but both were quickly cleared.