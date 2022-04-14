 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

South Buffalo store clerk charged with misusing EBT cards

Support this work for $1 a month

The Erie County District Attorney's Office has charged a store clerk from a South Buffalo corner store with welfare fraud and misusing Electronics Benefit Transfer cards.

Farquan Aljabbouri

Farquan Aljabbouri, 33, of Buffalo

Prosecutors accused Farquan Aljabbouri of paying customers cash for about $14,000 worth of EBT cards and then using the cards to buy goods at other locations to be sold at his store.

The alleged activity took place between Sept. 26, 2020, and April 13 of this year, prosecutors said.

Aljabbouri, 33, was charged with third-degree welfare fraud, misuse of food stamps and second-degree criminal use of a public benefit card.

Aljabbouri, who worked at a store on South Park Avenue, near Good Avenue, was arraigned in Buffalo City Court and released on his own recognizance. The charges were not eligible for bail, the District Attorney's Office said.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Viral video shows suspect Frank James nabbed in Brooklyn subway shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News