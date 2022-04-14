South Buffalo store clerk charged with misusing EBT cards

The Erie County District Attorney's Office has charged a store clerk from a South Buffalo corner store with welfare fraud and misusing Electronics Benefit Transfer cards.

Prosecutors accused Farquan Aljabbouri of paying customers cash for about $14,000 worth of EBT cards and then using the cards to buy goods at other locations to be sold at his store.

The alleged activity took place between Sept. 26, 2020, and April 13 of this year, prosecutors said.

Aljabbouri, 33, was charged with third-degree welfare fraud, misuse of food stamps and second-degree criminal use of a public benefit card.

Aljabbouri, who worked at a store on South Park Avenue, near Good Avenue, was arraigned in Buffalo City Court and released on his own recognizance. The charges were not eligible for bail, the District Attorney's Office said.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

