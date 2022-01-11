South Buffalo pizzeria owner pleads guilty to grand larceny after underreporting state taxes

The owner of a South Buffalo pizzeria on Tuesday pleaded guilty to grand larceny in Erie County Court after failing to pay more than $450,000 in state taxes, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Jason W. Seefeldt, 40, faces a maximum of 15 years in prison when he is sentenced on July 25. Seefeldt was released on his own recognizance.

According to the District Attorney's Office, between Dec. 1, 2015, and May 31, 2019, the owner of Jay’s Wiseguy’s Pizza failed to pay $298,458 in state sales taxes. He also underreported his income on his personal tax reports in 2016, 2017 and 2018. As a result, Seefeldt failed to pay another $160,242 in state taxes. As part of a plea agreement, he was allowed to plead guilty to only the felony charge related to his pizzeria business.

Under the terms of his plea deal, Seefeldt will be required to pay the full restitution amount of $458,700 to the state over the next five years.

