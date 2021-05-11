 Skip to main content
South Buffalo man pleads guilty to killing neighbor's dog
date 2021-05-11

A South Buffalo man pleaded guilty Tuesday to intentionally shooting his neighbor's pit bull with a shotgun last year, killing the dog, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

timothy s. manning

Timothy S. Manning, 58, of Buffalo, was charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.

Timothy S. Manning, 58, of Buffalo, faces up to a year in jail for a misdemeanor count of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals and a violation of discharging a firearm in the city.

Manning shot his neighbor's dog at about 4:45 p.m. on April 16, 2020, on Buffum Street.

His attorney last fall said that Manning shot the dog in self-defense after he allegedly saw the pit bull go after an older man who was walking a dog and the pit bull turned on Manning.

Manning has already paid $2,250 in restitution to the dog's owner. Manning remains released on his own recognizance.

He is scheduled to be sentenced June 1 before Erie County Judge Susan Eagan.

Maki Becker

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

