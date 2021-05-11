South Buffalo man pleads guilty to killing neighbor's dog

A South Buffalo man pleaded guilty Tuesday to intentionally shooting his neighbor's pit bull with a shotgun last year, killing the dog, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Timothy S. Manning, 58, of Buffalo, faces up to a year in jail for a misdemeanor count of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals and a violation of discharging a firearm in the city.

Manning shot his neighbor's dog at about 4:45 p.m. on April 16, 2020, on Buffum Street.

His attorney last fall said that Manning shot the dog in self-defense after he allegedly saw the pit bull go after an older man who was walking a dog and the pit bull turned on Manning.

Manning has already paid $2,250 in restitution to the dog's owner. Manning remains released on his own recognizance.

He is scheduled to be sentenced June 1 before Erie County Judge Susan Eagan.

Maki Becker

