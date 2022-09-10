South Buffalo man found guilty of manslaughter after bench trial

A South Buffalo man has been found guilty of second-degree manslaughter following a one-day bench trial last week, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.
State Supreme Court Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek handed down the verdict against Michael B. Rattle, 63, who faces a maximum of 5 to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced Nov. 4. Bail was set at $15,000.
Rattle was accused in the death of Daniel Wolfe, 63, who was struck by a blast from a shotgun early in the morning of Jan. 10, 2021, in Rattle's apartment on Geary Street, off Seneca Street.