South Buffalo man faces three gun felonies after task force raid

A Buffalo man was arrested Tuesday after police executed a search warrant at his Pomona Place apartment and allegedly found a stolen handgun and an unregistered assault weapon, the Erie County Sheriff's Office said.

Julius Spell, 28, faces three gun felonies after authorities found a loaded, .40-caliber handgun reported stolen from Pennsylvania, as well as a "modified, semi-automatic rifle," the Sheriff's Office said.

Spell also was charged with misdemeanor child endangerment after a minor was found in the home. Child Protective Services was notified.

Spell was issued appearance tickets for Cheektowaga Town Court earlier this year after an arrest involving gun and drug charges, the Sheriff's Office said.

The raid was part of the work under the federal VIPER task force, a 60-day push announced July 8 that's aimed at combating a significant escalation in shootings and gun homicides in Buffalo.

Sheriff's deputies and detectives with the Sheriff's Narcotics and Intelligence Unit, as well as members of the Buffalo police intel unit, conducted the raid.