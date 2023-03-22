The driver involved in a fatal accident Saturday night in South Buffalo has been arrested on a felony charge, the Buffalo Police Department announced.

Paul McCaslin, 38, of Buffalo, has been charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, along with driving while intoxicated.

McCaslin remains in police custody in Erie County Medical Center, where he is being treated for several injuries.

The crash took place shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday when the vehicle McCaslin was driving left McKinley Parkway near Southside Parkway and struck several trees.

A passenger, Christopher J. Kleinbach, 44, of Buffalo, was ejected from the vehicle and declared dead at the scene, police said.