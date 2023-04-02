Former Buffalo narcotics detective Sylvestre “Sly” Acosta did not know whether he would see the outside world again after he was convicted of stealing money and jewelry from suspected drug dealers.

In 2005, at the age of 51, Acosta received a 45-year prison sentence under a since changed federal law that dramatically increased some prison terms, including for police officers convicted of civil rights crimes while carrying firearms. It was the longest sentence ever imposed in a police corruption case in Western New York – sending Acosta to prison for a term longer than most convicted killers, rapists and drug traffickers receive.

ACOSTA RECEIVES 45 YEARS IN JAIL EX-NARCOTICS DETECTIVE RIPPED OFF DRUG DEALERS A former Buffalo police officer convicted of ripping off drug dealers will spend more time in prison than almost any dealer he arrested. Sylvestre Acosta, 51, was sentenced to 45 years and one day in federal prison Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara. Although other officers were snared in the FBI crackdown on corruption in the Buffalo

Acosta, among a group of detectives busted for lying to get search warrants and stealing from suspected drug dealers, was the only one to get a decades-long prison term after he turned down a plea deal and was convicted of crimes that occurred while wearing his department-issued gun.

But Acosta, who continues to maintain his innocence, never stopped fighting a prison term his lawyers and family called unfair. An attempt to get the U.S. Supreme Court to consider his case was turned down in 2008.

Then, three years ago, with little fanfare, Acosta walked out of prison a free man after a Supreme Court ruling in a different case cleared the way for a shorter sentence. He has been quietly living in South Buffalo since.

Now, speaking for the first time since his release, albeit reluctantly, Acosta, 68, told The Buffalo News he has never regretted his decision to turn down a plea deal that would have placed him in prison for 2½ years.

Why?

“I didn’t do anything,” Acosta said.

A sentence for life

Acosta's long prison sentence was unusual – an effective life sentence for a crime that landed other detectives in prison for just just a few years. He wasn't accused of using the gun for force, but faced the mandatory prison sentence because he was wearing his department-issued gun when he stole from victims.

Officers today would not face the same penalty. In 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court, in an unrelated case, determined the law Acosta was sentenced under was too broad and vague when it came to defining a crime of violence. In addition to the Supreme Court's decision, Congress also took steps to change the sentencing requirements on officer firearms charges.

Acosta petitioned federal court in Buffalo and was re-sentenced to time already served, 14 years and nine months, sparing him more than three additional decades behind bars.

Acosta says the government’s case was based on lies from drug dealers, drug users, prostitutes and a former narcotics detective who cooperated with the FBI to shorten his own time in prison.

The chief prosecutor in the case offered a different take. He says that even drug dealers and people on the fringes of society should not be victimized by corrupt police.

“What was gratifying about this investigation, it gave a voice to people who might not otherwise have had a voice,” said retired Assistant U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, adding that the vast majority of police officers he worked with over three decades were “good and decent people.”

The federal investigation of the Buffalo Police narcotics squad started in 1993 and continued for years. When it was over, Acosta was not the only one sent to prison.

Six other former narcotics detectives who stole thousands of dollars from drug dealers ended up behind bars with much shorter sentences. Another was acquitted and fired, and a ninth accepted a deal that required him to plead guilty to a misdemeanor, pay a $2,500 fine and retire.

Yet it was Acosta’s unheard of prison sentence that drew the most public attention.

Acosta’s December 2004 trial with fellow narcotics detective Paul Skinner ended with a jury finding Acosta guilty of seven felonies and Skinner guilty of four. The charges included deprivation of civil rights, conspiracy and using or carrying a firearm.

Three of Acosta's convictions were for firearms linked to violating civil rights. U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara was required to sentence Acosta to five years on the first firearms count and a minimum of 20 years on each of the two subsequent counts, all to be served consecutively. Acosta received 45 years on those three counts and one additional day of imprisonment for his other convictions.

Because Skinner was found guilty of only one firearms conviction, he received a prison sentence of seven years and nine months.

And while many in law enforcement cheered the federal government’s success in putting dirty cops behind bars, some expressed concern over how the firearms law would impact police required by law to carry a gun.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office pointed out that its case did not involve officers using their weapons to carry out lawful police duties.

REFUSING PLEA DEAL TO COST ACOSTA DRUG DETECTIVE FACES AT LEAST 60-YEAR TERM Sylvestre “Sly” Acosta, one of two former Buffalo Police narcotics detectives convicted in U.S. District Court Friday, will have a lifetime to wonder if he made the right decision going to trial. Acosta, found guilty of conspiracy and civil rights violations along with fellow Narcotics Squad Detective Paul Skinner, turned down a plea bargain that would have given him

Acosta defends himself

A native of Puerto Rico, Acosta fulfilled a lifelong dream when he joined the Buffalo Police Department in the early 1980s, becoming one of the force’s first Hispanic officers.

Throughout his career, he earned commendations and never took a sick day, details that came out during his trial.

Acosta said his appointment to a special detail to target widespread drug dealing on the West Side in the late 1980s represented a high point in his career. The unit was put together by Lt. Michael McCarthy, a tough, no-nonsense cop, whom Acosta respected.

“I had already worked on the streets. I helped familiarize others assigned to this squad to learn the lingo and know what street drugs looked like,” Acosta said.

But to prosecutors, Acosta was a liar and a thief.

At his trial, prosecutors presented evidence that Acosta and other detectives provided false information to obtain search warrants. With those flawed warrants, they gained access to the homes of drug suspects and stole money, jewelry and other valuables. One of the victims testified that a lion’s head ring recovered from an FBI raid at Acosta’s home had been stolen from him. FBI agents had found the unusual ring inside a cigarette pack in Acosta’s garage.

“Use your common sense,” Kennedy told the jury. “How many of you keep your valuable jewelry in your garage? In a cigarette pack?”

Acosta did not take the stand to defend himself, but he is now offering an explanation on how he happened to possess not one, but two identical lion’s head rings.

The rings, he said, were given to him through other police to hold onto for safekeeping. Despite the government's description of the rings as valuable, Acosta and two other detectives, now retired, described them as inexpensive trinkets. Acosta contends the rings were not obtained illegally.

When he was transferred, Acosta said he hurriedly packed them up with other work-related items and brought them home. One of the matching rings ended up in the garage, and the other in his house.

Following his arrest, he said he turned over the second ring to his attorney. The News was given the name of the former detective who reportedly obtained a bag of lion's head rings during a chase with a suspect, but was unable to confirm the account.

Besides the ring found in the garage, some of the most damaging testimony at Acosta's trial came from former narcotics detective Rene Gil, one of the government’s main witnesses.

FORMER OFFICER GIVES INSIDE LOOK AT EXTENT OF CORRUPTION Rene Gil knows all about crooked cops in the Buffalo Police Narcotics Unit. He was one of them. Gil, 45, an ex-cop and admitted cocaine trafficker, offered a disturbing inside look at police corruption Monday while appearing as a witness in the federal trial of suspended Detectives Paul D. Skinner and Sylvestre Acosta. Testifying for more than four hours,

Jury given heads-up

When Kennedy informed jury members they would be hearing from a former detective who was cooperating with the government, he warned them about Gil’s character.

“You may find (Gil) to be a very unsavory character, but he is someone who worked with these two defendants every day … for years,” Kennedy said.

Gil had taken a plea deal in 2002 admitting that he was a cocaine trafficker while at the same time working as a narcotics detective.

During his more than four hours of testimony, Gil told how some narcotics detectives stole money on raids, planted drugs on suspects and lied to judges to get search warrants. Stolen money, Gil said, would sometimes be divvied up between him, Acosta, Paul Skinner and his brother Gerald Skinner, also a narcotics detective.

Gerald Skinner took a pass on the trial. He instead accepted a plea deal that put him behind bars for 30 months, rather than face the possibility of a 105-year sentence, if convicted.

Acosta declined to comment on the Skinners and insisted he never stole from drug dealers or lied to obtain search warrants.

2 SUSPENDED POLICE DRUG INVESTIGATORS' TRIAL BEGINS Four of their former colleagues from the Buffalo Police Narcotics Unit are already in federal prison. A fifth took a plea deal and awaits sentencing. A sixth faces charges that he provided information to a drug trafficker. On Tuesday, Paul Skinner and Sylvestre Acosta became the latest former Buffalo drug investigators to face trial in federal court. The two

A tortured relationship

Acosta says he had nothing to do with Gil and yet says he once loaned him $350 to help him pay his mortgage. Any money that ever exchanged hands between them, Acosta said, was in the repayment of that loan.

“Everybody says Gil was a snitch on others. Personally, I don’t consider him a snitch on me. I consider him a liar,” Acosta said. “I lost 14 years of my life on a lie from Rene Gil.”

But in Acosta's unsuccessful 2008 appeal of his sentence, his defense team reached out to Gil for help.

Acosta provided The News with Gil's statement that was included in the appeal. Gil stated that Acosta had no direct knowledge of the information given in search warrants for homes on Potomac Avenue and West Delavan Avenue.

Acosta says that and other statements by Gil should have exonerated him. At Acosta's trial, under questioning from a defense lawyer, Gil testified he had pleaded guilty to grand larceny charges in Florida after taking a job at a pawn shop.

The News reached Rene Gil and his son Rene Gil Jr. and asked them about the statement. They did not deny he made the statement, but added that none of the remarks should be perceived as a retraction to his testimony.

In 2006, Gil was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison after Kennedy requested leniency.

A free man

Western District Federal Public Defender Marianne Mariano, who filed the brief to vacate the 45-year sentence on the firearms charges, said the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2019 ruling effectively made the sentence against Acosta unconstitutional.

“The sentence for what he was convicted of was grossly unfair. The law was very draconian and the action from the Supreme Court resulted in vacating an unjust sentence,” Mariano said.

Anthony O’Rourke, a University at Buffalo Law School professor whose focuses include inequality in the criminal justice system, said the re-sentencing of Acosta was not unusual and, in fact, the government was required to address it.

“When someone’s sentence was increased because of an unconstitutionally vague statute, it is constitutionally required that they be resentenced,” O’Rourke said. “So it is not unusual for a sentence to be reduced under the circumstances here.”

Kennedy, who would go on to serve as the U.S. Attorney in the Western District, said he does not have any issues with the Supreme Court’s decision.

“I accept the court’s interpretation of the law. Sly has paid his debt to society and I wish him nothing but the best,” Kennedy said.

But Kennedy makes no apologizes for prosecuting Acosta and other narcotics detectives. He says they intentionally went after people who lacked credibility.

“They were perfect victims, by and large, small-time drug dealers, prostitutes and otherwise marginalized people in our community. Who was going to believe them when they spoke against police officers, some who were highly decorated?” Kennedy said.

When asked about his time in prison, Acosta said, “I don’t even think about it. This is a drop dead issue. It is done and over with.”

Acosta, who receives a police pension, said he does not work and spends his time with loved ones.

“My hobby is to be with my family,” he said.