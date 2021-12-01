Sources: Political operative Steve Pigeon to face charges of molesting a girl

But Pigeon will be transported to Buffalo for arraignment after he turns himself in to State Police, four sources said.

Pigeon, 60, is a former chairman of the Erie County Democratic Committee and political consultant and lobbyist.

In October 2018, Pigeon pleaded guilty to federal charges that he arranged an illegal political donation to the campaign of then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. Neither the governor or his campaign were ever implicated in the case.

He is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 14 in that case before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara.

In September 2018, Pigeon pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court to bribing John Michalek while Michalek was serving as a State Supreme Court judge. Michalek resigned after pleading guilty in June 2017. Pigeon is scheduled to appear in state court on Jan. 21. Michalek faces sentencing on his guilty plea for taking bribes from Pigeon.

Pigeon has been under investigation by federal and state agencies since at least May 2015, when FBI agents and State Police raided his home and office in downtown Buffalo, seizing documents and computers.

Pigeon was first charged in a federal criminal complaint that was filed April 28, 2017. He pleaded guilty to federal charges on Oct. 9, 2018.