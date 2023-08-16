Two new lawsuits this week alleged that social media companies, a gun accessory manufacturer, a Broome County firearms shop, a body armor dealer and the parents of accused Tops supermarket mass shooter Payton Gendron “facilitated and equipped the shooter for his racist attack” on May 14, 2022.

Wayne D. Jones Sr., the son of Celestine Chaney, who was among the 10 people killed and three wounded in the massacre, filed one of the lawsuits and alleged that “unlawful and irresponsible actions taken by numerous bad actors” caused the wrongful death of his mother.

Families of 5/14 victims file lawsuit against social media companies The state Supreme Court lawsuit accuses the social media companies of feeding the shooter "a steady stream of racist and white supremacist propaganda and falsehoods."

"No one wants to go through these types of things, but the lawsuit is to prevent the next family from feeling like we're feeling," Jones said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon inside One In Christ Temple Church on Broadway. "I have to deal with this every day. My family has to deal with this every day."

Jones was joined in the church sanctuary by Mayor Byron W. Brown, State Sen. Tim Kennedy, Bishop Frederick A. Gelsey Sr. of One In Christ Temple, and attorneys representing the plaintiffs.

Chaney was shopping with her sister for ingredients for strawberry shortcake when the shooting began.

Chaney fell and ordered her sister to leave her behind and run for safety, court papers said. The shooter found Chaney on the ground and shot her multiple times.

Jones said he first learned of his mother's death on the internet, and he saw a video of the slayings that was streamed by the shooter and circulated online.

"I watched him reload and shoot her again," he said.

In the second lawsuit, 16 Tops employees and customers who survived the attack are the plaintiffs.

They were traumatized by the “chaotic and grisly scene” and continue to endure “acute fear, severe distress and the associated physiological effects of being traumatized,” court papers said.

Everytown Law, the legal arm of a national gun control and gun violence reduction organization, along with Bonner & Bonner and Ryder Law, are representing the plaintiffs in both lawsuits, which were filed late Tuesday in Erie County State Supreme Court.

"These two lawsuits are to answer this horrific injustice by shining a spotlight on this American disease of racism and gun violence that has metastasized to every community in America, and we must stop it," said Charles Bonner, principal attorney of Bonner & Bonner.

Jones’ suit alleges that “unlawful and irresponsible actions taken by numerous bad actors” enabled shooter Payton Gendron to “commit a hateful massacre.”

“Just as the shooter is being held to account criminally for his actions, the defendants named in this lawsuit must answer for the critical roles they played in facilitating this reprehensible mass shooting,” court papers said.

“The mass shooting at Tops was not inevitable. Without Defendants’ unlawful and/or negligent actions and failures to act, the Shooter would not have had the motivation, skills, and equipment to commit one of the worst racist attacks in modern U.S. history. Without Defendants actions and failures, Celestine Chaney would not have been brutally murdered in an aisle of her local grocery store,” court papers said.

The defendants in both lawsuits are: Mean LLC, the designer of a gun lock that provided a “fake veneer of compliance” with New York law; Vintage Firearms, a gun shop in Endicott, Broome County that sold the AR-15 style rifle to Gendron; RMA Armament, which sold body armor used by Gendron in the attack; YouTube and its parent companies Alphabet and Google and Reddit, which are accused of “unreasonable dangerous and negligent design choices” that resulted in Gendron “to develop the mentality required to target and kill Black people”; and Paul and Pamela Gendron, the accused shooter’s parents who “failed to take any meaningful action, including investigating and/or seeking to preclude the shooter’s access to guns,” according to court papers.

Fragrance Harris Stanfield is listed as the lead plaintiff in the second lawsuit.

"Just breathing is trauma now," said Harris Stanfield, who has been unable to return to work since the shooting due to mental and physical stresses stemming from the shooting.

Harris Stanfield said some people have told her she's being dramatic or even histrionic when she should be grateful to have survived the shooting.

"Do you know how hard it is to be alive, when you're not sure you should be?" she said. "I don't necessarily have survivors' remorse, but I still live those images every day."

Stanfield worked as a customer service lead and was in charge of the front of the store, standing in a checkout lane next to her daughter, Yahnia Brown-McReynolds, also a Tops employee and a plaintiff in the case.

Stanfield lost her shoes running away from the gunfire and was separated from her daughter.

Her life has been upended since the shooting.

She could not return to work at Tops or as a substitute teacher in the Buffalo Public Schools, a job she held prior to the shooting. She’s had panic attacks at stores when she loses sight of where she is and can’t see an exit, court papers said.

Another plaintiff, DennisJanee Brown, said she now feels uneasy at her job when she is amid a group of white people, which she blamed on the racist motivations of the accused shooter, court papers said.

Prior to the shooting, Brown, who is also a college student, shopped at Tops almost daily, picking up items for herself, family and Instacart customers.

She stopped at the store on May 14 to pick up antipasto for her boyfriend, and while near a freezer case heard what sounded like fireworks, according to court papers.

She then saw glass and debris and realized someone was shooting. She fled and eventually ended up huddled in a back room with Tops employees, terrified and listening to the sound of gunfire getting closer, until police arrived.

Brown tried returning to Tops soon after it reopened, but she “felt lightheaded and vomited,” according to court papers, and hasn’t been back since.

She no longer works with Instacart and she avoids celebrations involving loud noises, court papers said.