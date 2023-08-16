Wayne D. Jones Sr. has had to live for more than a year with the image of his dead mother on a Tops supermarket floor after she was shot multiple times by a gunman with racist motivations.

Jones now wants other people to understand the grim reality of the carnage inflicted by a heavily armed shooter wearing body armor.

He pulled out a copy of that awful image from a manila folder at a news conference Wednesday, displayed it and asked everyone to imagine if it was "your mother or your grandmother or your father."

Families of 5/14 victims file lawsuit against social media companies The state Supreme Court lawsuit accuses the social media companies of feeding the shooter "a steady stream of racist and white supremacist propaganda and falsehoods."

Jones' mother, Celestine Chaney, was among the 10 people killed and three wounded in the May 14, 2022, massacre. He's now suing multiple social media companies, a gun accessory manufacturer, a Broome County firearms shop, a body armor dealer and the parents of mass shooter Payton Gendron, alleging that they all “facilitated and equipped the shooter for his racist attack."

Gendron, 19, pleaded guilty to the murders and attempted murders and in February was sentenced to life in prison.

Jones' case was one of two lawsuits filed Tuesday in State Supreme Court in Buffalo against defendants: Mean LLC, the designer of a gun lock that provided a “fake veneer of compliance” with New York law; Vintage Firearms, a gun shop in Endicott, Broome County that sold the AR-15 style rifle to Gendron; RMA Armament, which sold body armor used by Gendron in the attack; YouTube and its parent companies Alphabet and Google and Reddit, which are accused of “unreasonable dangerous and negligent design choices” that resulted in Gendron “to develop the mentality required to target and kill Black people”; and Paul and Pamela Gendron, the accused shooter’s parents who “failed to take any meaningful action, including investigating and/or seeking to preclude the shooter’s access to guns,” according to court papers.

The second lawsuit was brought by 16 Tops employees and customers who survived the attack.

In both cases, the plaintiffs are represented by Everytown Law, the legal arm of a national gun control and gun violence reduction organization, along with Bonner & Bonner and Ryder Law.

The latest lawsuits follow a similar case brought in May by the families of three other slain Tops customers and a shooting survivor represented by Buffalo lawyers John V. Elmore and Kristen Elmore-Garcia, as well as attorneys with the Social Media Victims Law Center and the Giffords Law Center. The state Attorney General's Office also sued Mean Arms in May, alleging that the company helped Gendron evade state laws on high-capacity assault rifles.

"No one wants to go through these types of things, but the lawsuit is to prevent the next family from feeling like we're feeling," Jones said inside One In Christ Temple Church on Broadway. "I have to deal with this every day. My family has to deal with this every day."

Jones was joined in the church sanctuary by Mayor Byron W. Brown, State Sen. Tim Kennedy, Bishop Frederick A. Gelsey Sr. of One In Christ Temple, and attorneys representing the plaintiffs.

Chaney was shopping with her sister for ingredients for strawberry shortcake when the shooting began.

Chaney fell and ordered her sister to leave her behind and run for safety, court papers said. The shooter found Chaney on the ground and shot her multiple times.

Jones said he first learned of his mother's death on the internet, and he saw a video of the slayings that was streamed by the shooter and circulated online.

"I watched him reload and shoot her again," he said.

The 16 plaintiffs in the second lawsuit were traumatized by the “chaotic and grisly scene” and continue to endure “acute fear, severe distress and the associated physiological effects of being traumatized,” court papers said.

"These two lawsuits are to answer this horrific injustice by shining a spotlight on this American disease of racism and gun violence that has metastasized to every community in America, and we must stop it," said Charles Bonner, principal attorney of Bonner & Bonner.

Eric Tirschwell, executive director of Everytown Law, said the lawsuits sought unspecified monetary damages and injunctive relief forcing the gun industry to change its business practices and make firearms safer.

Gendron wore "combat-style" body armor and a helmet equipped with a livestreaming camera while firing an AR-15-style rifle he had purchased legally and modified.

By removing the Mean Arms lock that made the gun legal to buy in New York, he was able to load the rifle with illegal high-capacity ammunition magazines.

"After purchasing the AR-15, the shooter removed the lock in minutes, using a simple tool you can buy on Amazon for a few dollars," said Tirschwell. "With the lock removed, he was in possession of his weapon of choice, a fully-functioning, illegal assault weapon. As we allege in our lawsuits, Means Arms and Vintage Firearms knew that having the lock affixed to the gun provided nothing more than a fake veneer of compliance with New York law."

Tirschwell also said "reckless and irresponsible social media companies" used algorithms to get the shooter addicted to social media, amplified racist content, and radicalized the shooter against the Black community of Buffalo's East Side.

The lawsuit on behalf of survivors was an effort to set a new legal precedent in New York in which survivors of mass shootings are recognized for the trauma and lasting harms they have endured, Tirschwell said.

Survivors sue

Fragrance Harris Stanfield, lead plaintiff in the second lawsuit, said she she's been unable to work since the shooting due to mental and physical stresses stemming from what she experienced on May 14.

Prior to the shooting, she worked two jobs, up to 70 hours a week, including nights and weekends at Tops, where she managed the cashiers, she said.

"Just breathing is trauma now," said Harris Stanfield.

Harris Stanfield said some people have told her she's being dramatic or even histrionic when she should be grateful to have survived the shooting.

"Do you know how hard it is to be alive, when you're not sure you should be?" she said. "I don't necessarily have survivors' remorse, but I still live those images every day."

Stanfield finished her shift and was standing in a checkout lane next to her daughter, Yahnia Brown-McReynolds, also a Tops employee and a plaintiff in the case, when the shooting started.

Stanfield lost her shoes running away from the gunfire and was separated from her daughter.

Her life has been upended since the shooting.

She could not return to work at Tops or as a substitute teacher in the Buffalo Public Schools, a job she held prior to the shooting. She’s had panic attacks at stores when she loses sight of where she is and can’t see an exit, court papers said.

Another plaintiff, DennisJanee Brown, said she now feels uneasy at her job when she is amid a group of white people, which she blamed on the racist motivations of the accused shooter, court papers said.

Prior to the shooting, Brown, who is also a college student, shopped at Tops almost daily, picking up items for herself, family and Instacart customers.

She stopped at the store on May 14 to pick up antipasto for her boyfriend, and while near a freezer case heard what sounded like fireworks, according to court papers.

She then saw glass and debris and realized someone was shooting. She fled and eventually ended up huddled in a back room with Tops employees, terrified and listening to the sound of gunfire getting closer, until police arrived.

Brown tried returning to Tops soon after it reopened, but she “felt lightheaded and vomited,” according to court papers, and hasn’t been back since.

She no longer works with Instacart and she avoids celebrations involving loud noises, court papers said.