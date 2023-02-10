A grand jury indicted an Amherst man on a charge of second-degree murder for reportedly beating and stabbing his mother to death in their home on Thistle Lea, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.

Om D. Samant, 35, was arraigned Thursday on the indictment before State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges.

58-year-old woman killed in Amherst, son charged with murder At 11:33 a.m. Monday, police responded to a disturbance call on Thistle Lea in the Sheridan-North Forest area, police said in a news release.

Prosecutors said that around 11:33 a.m. Dec. 26, Amherst police responded to a call about a domestic disturbance at a house on Thistle Lea, near Harlem Road and Sheridan Drive. There, they found Jagruti Samant, 58, dead.

Om Samant was arrested at the scene and was arraigned. He has been held without bail since the incident.

He is scheduled to return to court at 9:30 a.m. April 25.

Jagruti Samant's death was one of three homicides in Amherst in 2022 – all fatal stabbings.

On May 31, Amherst police doing a welfare check found Diane Bird, 60, fatally stabbed in an East Amherst home. Her boyfriend, Kirk F. Bielanin, 53, was charged with first-degree manslaughter and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He is awaiting trial.

And on Oct. 14, in a case being handled by the University at Buffalo Police Department, Tyler Lewis, 19, a sophomore from Long Island at SUNY Buffalo State, was killed outside a freshman dorm on the UB North Campus in Amherst, the university said. Police responded to a report of a person with a chest wound, and Lewis was pronounced dead at Erie County Medical Center. No arrests have been made in that case. Lewis' family and friends have raised questions about why it's taken so long for an arrest to be made and set up a tip line and reward to try to get more information. The parents also recently sued Buffalo State and UB for failing to ensure the safety of their only child.