Son accused of killing father in Genesee County
An Oakfield man has been charged with killing his father, who was found dead in their home Sunday morning, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office said.

Nicholas M. Maher, 37, was arraigned in Oakfield Town Court on a second-degree murder charge in the death of Martin Maher, 69, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies received a request for a welfare check at the Drake Street home just before 11 a.m. The request came from a family member who had not been able to reach Martin Maher.

Nicholas Maher was taken into custody in Erie County at about 3:35 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said.

Police did not say how Martin Maher died, other than saying he was "the victim of a homicide."

Nicholas Maher is being held without bail in the Genesee County Jail.

