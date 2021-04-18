Someone tossed used coffee cups onto a Lake View lawn for three years – until police set a trap

"I'm flabbergasted," Edward Patton told The Buffalo News.

Edward Patton said he didn't know what to think when the first coffee cups were left on the edge of his property.

Bewilderment turned to concern as the pattern repeated itself over the days and weeks to come: Someone driving north on Versailles after sunset would swing onto the southbound side of the street to throw a used coffee cup, occasionally more than one, sometimes with a napkin, onto his front lawn.

It was almost always a McDonald's coffee cup, marked decaf, with some coffee left in it and with a stubbed-out cigarette butt or two inside.

Edward Patton is 80 and has had surgeries and medical issues in recent years. His wife is 76. Their house is set far back on the property. It wasn't easy to walk all the way down to the edge of the street to pick up the cups every day, so sometimes they would build up, but he would try to do it regularly to avoid the wind blowing them onto his neighbors' yards.

Any thought that this was an attempt at a prank faded as time went by. The Pattons and their adult children couldn't figure out who disliked them enough to keep this up month after month.