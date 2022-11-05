Some pastors pack pistols, say NY's ban on guns in places of worship puts congregations at risk

The Rev. Dennis Lee Jr. for years resisted the idea of carrying a pistol, despite pleas from parishioners that he needed one to protect himself in a high-crime neighborhood around Hopewell Baptist Church.

Judge again blocks place of worship ban on guns from taking effect U.S. District Court Judge John Sinatra late Thursday issued a preliminary injunction that orders state police and district attorneys in Erie and Niagara counties to stop enforcing a new state law that bans permitted gun owners from carrying concealed firearms in houses of worship.

“When I got out of the service, I just had a bad taste for pistols, for guns,” said Lee, a Vietnam War veteran. “I basically went 40 years without touching a pistol.”

He changed his mind after a white supremacist in 2015 gunned down nine Black people at a Bible study in Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C.

In 2017, Lee joined a growing number of Buffalo area pastors packing heat.

“It got to the point where I thought, ‘OK, maybe I need to do this for protection,’ because I’m there by myself a lot, there late at night,” he said.

But now, he’s concerned New York’s efforts to ban people with gun permits from bringing firearms into places of worship will make him and his congregation less secure.

New state laws that took effect Sept. 1 prohibit firearms in “sensitive locations,” even for those like Lee who have concealed carry licenses. The laws made it a class E felony to possess a handgun inside schools, medical facilities, bars, parks, theaters, stadiums, government buildings and places of worship. It makes an exception for some retired police officers and for registered security guards who are on the job.

Pastors go to court

Two Western New York pastors in October challenged the constitutionality of the place of worship ban in U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York, arguing that it violates their Second Amendment right to bear arms. They won a preliminary injunction on Thursday that blocks the ban from being enforced.

But some religious groups have been outspoken in support of stronger gun control measures, including limits on firearms in churches.

Evidence and research show that more guns leads to more violence, said the Rev. Sean W. Rowe, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Western New York and part of Bishops United Against Gun Violence, a network of about 100 Episcopal bishops.

Rowe said there are other ways to address security concerns in houses of worship.

"Particularly in places of worship, where people are sometimes in states of crises or in pain, when feelings are running high, it's easy for a situation to spiral out of control," he said. "To have people carrying guns, we just know it doesn't actually make the situation safer ... It's going to make it more dangerous."

Two WNY pastors sue to allow concealed carry of guns in their churches The Rev. Jimmie Hardaway Jr. of Trinity Baptist Church in Niagara Falls and Bishop Larry A. Boyd of Open Praise Full Gospel Baptist Church in Buffalo said in court papers that the state’s prohibition against carrying a concealed gun in church violated their Second Amendment right to bear arms.

The Right Rev. Michael B. Curry, a Buffalo native and the first African American to be elected presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, agreed last year to have the national church organization sign onto an amicus brief in U.S. Supreme Court supporting New York's defense of its old concealed carry law.

The Supreme Court struck down New York's old law in June, saying the language was too broad. In response, Gov. Kathy Hochul on July 1 signed the Concealed Carry Improvement Act that specifies the sensitive spaces where guns are prohibited.

In challenging the ban on guns in places of worship, the Rev. Jimmie Hardaway Jr. of Trinity Baptist Church in Niagara Falls and Bishop Larry A. Boyd of Open Praise Full Gospel Baptist Church in Buffalo cited the Charleston shooting in court papers.

Other deadly mass shootings in 2017 at a Baptist church in Sutherland, Texas, in 2018 at a Pittsburgh synagogue, and in 2019 at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, have forced many congregations to consider whether they should have an armed presence in their worship spaces.

In Buffalo, a white supremacist’s massacre of 10 people and wounding of three others inside a Tops supermarket on May 14 brought the issue even closer to home, especially for the dozens of Black churches located within a few miles of the Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

The white gunman accused of targeting Black people because of their race mentioned in some of his writings that he had thought about targeting a Black church before deciding on Tops.

Turn the other cheek?

Hardaway said state legislators and Gov. Hochul miscalculated by not consulting with clergy on the most recent gun control laws.

Many pastors of Black churches have legally and quietly carried concealed guns for years without incident, said Hardaway. He first received a pistol carry permit in 1991, after he was threatened by drug dealers at a Buffalo church where he was pastor, he said.

He said he doesn’t see a conflict between carrying a pistol and preaching the love of Jesus, who in Scripture encouraged his followers to “turn the other cheek” rather than resist an evil person.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“We still say, ‘Turn the other cheek,’ but I can’t turn the other cheek while you’re shooting at me,” he said.

Hardaway has carried a pistol consistently since about 2016. He’s been upfront with parishioners about it and hasn’t had any negative feedback, he said.

He’s also had conversations with congregational leaders about establishing an in-house committee of people who conceal carry in the church for security, he said. What he doesn’t want is everyone walking into the sanctuary on Sunday mornings holstered up.

“Somebody put on Facebook, ‘Let’s have a go-to-church-with-our-guns Sunday,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh, God. No.’ That’s not what we want,” he said. “The message is we want to feel safe. We want to have those who we basically designate to come in. We don’t want to have the cowboy church, either.”

He sued out of a sense of doing what’s right and isn’t interested in the notoriety of “being the gun preacher,” he said.

It is not uncommon for pastors to conceal carry, although many prefer not to be public about it, said the Rev. Jeff Carter, pastor of Ephesus Ministries on Grider Street.

Carter declined to say whether he carries a gun but said he wasn't opposed to pastors or congregation members legally doing so inside a church.

"I think it's OK to be in church with the ability to protect yourself," he said.

Carter said even Jesus, as he was preparing to be crucified, urged his disciples to gather their swords, according to Gospel accounts.

"There are so many theological implications with that, especially when you get to the place where Peter had a sword and he cut off a soldier's ear when he saw that Jesus was in danger," said Carter. "And so at least one of the disciples was armed and ready to fight."

Catholics and Jews

The Buffalo Catholic Diocese, which consists of more than 500,000 Catholics and is the area's largest denomination, has no formal policy on whether priests or parishioners may carry concealed firearms in churches, and Bishop Michael W. Fisher has not given any particular instruction on the issue to date, according to diocese spokesman Joseph Martone. He said such questions are under the purview of individual parish pastors.

The diocese will soon be hosting, in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, multiple training sessions for parishes and schools on handling active shooter and hostage situations, bomb threats and other security concerns, said Martone.

Following an anti-Semitic attack in 2018 that killed 11 people and wounded six at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Congregation Shir-Shalom in Amherst put together a security plan that includes a contract for a town police presence outside Shabbat service and other events, said Rabbi Alex Lazarus-Klein.

“There’s never been a discussion of carrying weapons by civilians into a place of worship. That has never been on the table as a potential solution to what we’re facing,” said Klein, who does not carry a concealed gun to synagogue and generally supports tighter gun control measures.

The synagogue was able to lean on the organizational infrastructure of the larger Jewish community in the U.S. in developing and implementing a “very intensive security plan,” he said. Jewish Federations across the country, including one in Buffalo, raised money via grants and private donations that helped synagogues pay for the new security measures. Lazarus-Klein acknowledged that not all congregations have access to a similar kind of infrastructure and financial aid.

“I certainly understand the concerns of these Black pastors after what happened on May 14,” he said. “If I didn’t have a communal structure around me, maybe I would think differently. Personally, I probably wouldn’t, but I do think others might.”

Some churches can't afford security

Lee, who has been pastor of Hopewell Baptist Church for 34 years, said his congregation has about 150 members.

Most of the Black churches in Buffalo are relatively small and operate independently on limited resources.

“Many of us don’t have the budgets to afford like a licensed security company,” said Lee.

Lee said he favors restrictions on assault rifles and stricter penalties for possessing illegal weapons, and he remains reluctant about carrying a handgun.

But he said the state’s ban against guns in places of worship “addressed an issue that wasn’t an issue” and puts churches like his in potential jeopardy.

Hopewell Baptist Church on Fillmore Avenue hasn’t had a problem with crime from the neighborhood spilling into the church, said Lee, who believes that’s due at least in part to a deterrent effect of law-abiding concealed carriers who worship or volunteer at Hopewell.

“The people in the street, they’re well aware they go into that church there could be people in there who are legally carrying,” Lee said.